Bioware says 'Anthem' redesign will be a 'longer process'

While many games-as-a-service thrive, EA’s Anthem launch is one of the bigger misfires in recent history. In February, Bioware boss Casey Hudson officially announced plans to “reinvent” its experience, and today a blog post explains a bit more about the team behind that effort.

Bioware Austin Studio Director Christian Daley led development of several post-launch updates on the game, and says he’s been “stalking” player feedback online for notes on how to improve things. The good news is that a team of 30 or so people are already working on prototypes of changes, and hopes to share those with fans during the development period, even if they’re elements that might ultimately not ship.