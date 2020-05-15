Latest in Gaming

Image credit: EA

Bioware says 'Anthem' redesign will be a 'longer process'

A small team is working on prototypes of changes.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
33m ago
Comments
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Anthem
'Anthem' EA

While many games-as-a-service thrive, EA’s Anthem launch is one of the bigger misfires in recent history. In February, Bioware boss Casey Hudson officially announced plans to “reinvent” its experience, and today a blog post explains a bit more about the team behind that effort.

Bioware Austin Studio Director Christian Daley led development of several post-launch updates on the game, and says he’s been “stalking” player feedback online for notes on how to improve things. The good news is that a team of 30 or so people are already working on prototypes of changes, and hopes to share those with fans during the development period, even if they’re elements that might ultimately not ship.

However, if you were hoping for a quick turnaround on a new-look Anthem, he also said “this is going to be a longer process.” Given the effects of crunch on the game’s launch, that’s probably for the best.

In this article: Anthem, Bioware, EA, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
19 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

Surface Earbuds and Headphones 2 review: Comfort is king

View
Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

Comcast has handed out one million cord-cutting Xfinity Flex boxes

View
Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

Konami's delayed TurboGrafx-16 mini arrives in the US May 22nd

View
Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

Samsung Galaxy A51 review: Wait for a price drop

View
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is $250 at Amazon and Best Buy

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr