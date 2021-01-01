'Apex Legends' Fight Night event formalizes in-game boxing with a new zone

Another change on the map are loot MRVNs, robots that are a lot like Pathfinder. If you find one, it can spit out loot of varying tiers, and if you destroy it, you can take the robot’s arm to another robot and be rewarded with gold-level items.

Smaller tweaks include a damage nerf to the bust-fire Hemlok, as well as decreased cooldown times for Rampart and Caustic. The game is also adding a “mark all as seen” button so that you don’t have to click into each collectible item in your inventory to get rid of that annoying red dot, Ultimate Accelerants can be triggered by pressing your Ultimate button, and if a party member drops from the lobby it will return everyone to the “not ready” state.

A new developer stream is up talking about all of the changes in full, before they go into effect starting at 11 PM ET on January 5th.