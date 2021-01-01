'Apex Legends' Fight Night event formalizes in-game boxing with a new zone

While Apex Legends isn’t a game made for hand-to-hand fighting, players occasionally settle the quest to become champion with an impromptu boxing match between the two remaining teams. Now that fight is going to be a part of the game, at least for a little while, as the Fight Night collection event rolls out during season seven.
The game’s developer, Respawn, has frequently added reshaped portions of the map around certain characters, and this “town takeover” is dedicated to Pathfinder, the robot with a collectible heirloom item of boxing gloves. The new area is a special zone where the usual guns. abilities and explosives are all disabled, limiting players to melee combat. There are also loot balls that you can punch out to collect high-level items, although they’re no use within the zone itself.