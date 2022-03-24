Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 falls to a new all-time low price of $950

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Don't worry if you've wanted a 12.9-inch iPad Pro but have been put off by the official price —the tablet is considerably closer to Earth. Amazon is selling the M1-based WiFi model with 128GB of storage for a new all-time low price of $950 after you attach an instant coupon at checkout, or $149 less than usual. The 512GB version is back to a best-ever $1,299 price (down from $1,399) if you need more storage, and even the 2TB version is on sale for $2,050 (normally $2,199) if you demand the most capacity possible.

If this largest iPad Pro remains beyond your reach, you'll be glad to know that Amazon is still running sales for the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models at respective starting prices of $570 and $459. They're both speedy tablets, and they're better fits if you want something more compact.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro continues to serve as Apple's no-compromise tablet. The M1 gives it performance on par with some well-specced laptops, and the 12.9-inch, 120Hz mini-LED screen is a treat whether you're creating art or catching up on Netflix. A Thunderbolt port helps with expansion, too. The larger display size makes this the best iPad to turn into a pseudo-laptop using peripherals like the Magic Keyboard — it's about as big as many portable PCs and gives iPadOS plenty of visual headroom.

That size does make this iPad Pro somewhat unwieldy if you plan to use it purely as a tablet, so you might want to consider the 11-inch Pro or Air if you want something easier to hold in your hands. You'll also need to be content with iPadOS. While the software has come a long way, it doesn't offer the window-based multitasking or in-depth file management of desktop platforms like macOS or Windows. If the OS fits your needs, though, few rivals can match this iPad's prowess.

