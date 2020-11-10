Apple's M1 chip is coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro

Just four months after Apple announced that it would transition the Mac to run on its own custom chips, the company is unveiling its first computers with Apple Silicon. To the surprise of few, Apple is starting with laptops — the company is showing off updated versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro running on the new M1 processor.
Like the new MacBook Air and Mac Mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro looks identical to the current Intel model. Apple says it’ll have 2.8X faster performance compared to the existing model, and the M1’s eight-core GPU is 5X faster. Overall, Apple says the laptop is 3 times faster than the best-selling comparable Windows laptop. While the MacBook Air doesn’t have a fan, Apple did keep a fan on the MacBook Pro so it can run at higher peak levels for longer.