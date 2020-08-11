The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Buy MacBook Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $1,800 Buy MacBook Pro (1TB) at B&H Photo - $1,800

These MacBook Pros just came out in May so you’re getting the newest laptops you can possibly get from Apple. While the models differ in storage capacity, they’re the same in basically every other way. Both run on 10th-gen 2.0GHz Core i5 processors and 16GB of RAM, and both have 13.3-inch Retina displays, Apple’s TouchBar with TouchID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

We gave the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro a score of 87 thanks to its updated specs, improved battery life and new keyboard. Yes, these laptops use the new Magic Keyboard design, so you don’t have to lament over butterfly keys anymore. You’ll get a much more comfortable and reliable typing experience here, which is a major improvement over previous models. When it comes to battery life, Apple promises 10 hours of life but we got up to 11.5 hours in our testing.

There aren’t many big deal-breakers in the new MacBook Pros. We’re not the biggest fans of the TouchBar, but TouchID is a very convenient way to log in and authenticate. While four Thunderbolt 3 ports may seem like a lot, you’ll still live in dongle land if you use peripherals and accessories that require USB A ports, SD cards and the like. It also goes without saying that the MacBook Pros are expensive at their normal prices, which is why it’s worth waiting for a sale like this to buy one. And now that Apple improved some key features and upped the specs, these laptops are much easier to recommend.

