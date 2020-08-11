Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo

Both discounted models have extra storage and 10th-gen Intel processors.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
47m ago
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
Dana Wollman / Engadget
A few models of Apple’s newest MacBook Pro have returned to their best sale prices yet. Now you can get the 512GB and 1TB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro for $200 off at Amazon and B&H Photo, bringing them down to $1,600 and $1,800, respectively. These two models have been in and out of stock over the past month or so, likely thanks to this sale that pops up from time to time. It’s a good time to grab this MacBook Pro if you’ve needed to upgrade your laptop, either for work or for the upcoming school year.

Buy MacBook Pro (512GB) at Amazon - $1,600 Buy MacBook Pro (512GB) at B&H Photo - $1,600

Buy MacBook Pro (1TB) at Amazon - $1,800 Buy MacBook Pro (1TB) at B&H Photo - $1,800

These MacBook Pros just came out in May so you’re getting the newest laptops you can possibly get from Apple. While the models differ in storage capacity, they’re the same in basically every other way. Both run on 10th-gen 2.0GHz Core i5 processors and 16GB of RAM, and both have 13.3-inch Retina displays, Apple’s TouchBar with TouchID and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

We gave the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro a score of 87 thanks to its updated specs, improved battery life and new keyboard. Yes, these laptops use the new Magic Keyboard design, so you don’t have to lament over butterfly keys anymore. You’ll get a much more comfortable and reliable typing experience here, which is a major improvement over previous models. When it comes to battery life, Apple promises 10 hours of life but we got up to 11.5 hours in our testing.

There aren’t many big deal-breakers in the new MacBook Pros. We’re not the biggest fans of the TouchBar, but TouchID is a very convenient way to log in and authenticate. While four Thunderbolt 3 ports may seem like a lot, you’ll still live in dongle land if you use peripherals and accessories that require USB A ports, SD cards and the like. It also goes without saying that the MacBook Pros are expensive at their normal prices, which is why it’s worth waiting for a sale like this to buy one. And now that Apple improved some key features and upped the specs, these laptops are much easier to recommend.

