Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by $100 at Amazon

Apple announced a 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro chip a month ago, and some solid deals are already starting to pop up. A model with a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is on sale on Amazon for $2,399 , which is $100 off the regular price.

Granted, that's not a massive discount, but it's bigger than a previous drop of $50 . Given how new the device is, it's a decent offer, so if you've been waiting for a price drop, this might be enough to sway you.

We reviewed the 16-inch MBP last month and gave it a score of 92. The performance is nothing to sniff at, with the M1 Pro proving more adept at creative tasks like video editing and 3D rendering than last year's M1 chip. As for battery life, the laptop ran for over 16 and a half hours in our testing.

Apple made sure there were plenty of ports on the latest model, after going several years with minimal connectivity on MacBook Pros. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe power port, HDMI connectivity, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD card reader, but unfortunately no USB-A port. To accommodate all of those, the laptop is a little bulker than its predecessors. That said, the trade off is likely worth it for most people, given that you might not feel the need to carry around a connector hub to connect all your peripherals anymore.

The MBP has a Liquid Retina XDR display with Mini-LED backlighting that's capable of outputting 1,600 nits of brightness and support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple has at last upgraded the webcam to one with a resolution of 1080p too, which is a significant step up from the 720p version.

