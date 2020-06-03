Amazon knocks $300 off the price of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

While the 16-inch MacBook Pro is deep into its lifecycle at this point, it’s still a compelling system if you’re looking for a speedy yet reasonably sleek laptop. Apple once again has a keyboard it can be proud of, not to mention improved performance, high-quality mics and very capable speakers. The large, vivid display and healthy battery life help, too.

As before, the quirks revolve around those things that haven’t changed. You won’t be a fan of the keyboard if you can’t stand the Touch Bar, and you’ll have to spring for dongles for anything that doesn’t have a native USB-C connection. If you were only hoping that Apple would iron out the reliability and throttling issues, though, you’ll likely be satisfied.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.