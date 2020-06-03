Latest in Gear

Amazon knocks $300 off the price of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple's pro laptop is back to a better price.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
9m ago
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Amazon can’t resist price cuts for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, apparently. The internet retailer is once again selling Apple’s high-end laptop for $2,100 after a discount takes effect at checkout, or about $300 off. You’re getting the base version with a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, but that’s more than enough unless you’re handling very intensive tasks. And unlike the last time, it’s in stock — you don’t have to wait if you’re in dire need of a work-from-home machine.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro on Amazon - $2,100

While the 16-inch MacBook Pro is deep into its lifecycle at this point, it’s still a compelling system if you’re looking for a speedy yet reasonably sleek laptop. Apple once again has a keyboard it can be proud of, not to mention improved performance, high-quality mics and very capable speakers. The large, vivid display and healthy battery life help, too.

As before, the quirks revolve around those things that haven’t changed. You won’t be a fan of the keyboard if you can’t stand the Touch Bar, and you’ll have to spring for dongles for anything that doesn’t have a native USB-C connection. If you were only hoping that Apple would iron out the reliability and throttling issues, though, you’ll likely be satisfied.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

