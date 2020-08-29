Latest in Gear

Image credit: 91mobiles

Apple's next entry-level iPad might look a lot like an iPad Pro

It could have Face ID and Magic Keyboard support.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
111 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iPad (2020) schematics leak
91mobiles

Rumors have circulated of a larger entry-level iPad with thinner bezels, but it’s now clearer what that tablet might look like. The 91mobiles team has posted what it says are design schematics for the update to Apple’s more affordable iPad. If accurate, the new slate would effectively be a cut-down iPad Pro with similarly slim bezels and a boxier design. It would use Face ID instead of Touch ID, and a Smart Connector hints at possible Magic Keyboard support.

Like with earlier reports, the new iPad would reportedly revolve around a 10.8-inch screen. Apple would keep costs down by offering a single rear camera instead of the two (plus LiDAR) on the Pro. It would reportedly pack USB-C as well, although it’s not certain claims of dual speakers hold up. Apple has sometimes included two grilles at the bottom even if there’s only one speaker — this may be more for symmetry than functionality.

It’s not certain what kind of performance the new iPad could offer, although t’s likely to include a newer processor than the A10 from the current starter model.

As for when the new iPad might arrive? Apple is rumored to be holding its customary hardware event (albeit in virtual form) in mid September and might introduce the new iPad alongside the iPhone 12 series. With the COVID-19 pandemic creating chaos, however, that’s not guaranteed. There’s a chance you’ll have to wait a while to see an iPad revamp.

In this article: Apple, ipad, tablet, tablets, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
111 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk's brain implant is working -- in pigs

The Morning After: Elon Musk's brain implant is working -- in pigs

View
What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

What you need to know about Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

View
Leaks show off NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics cards from Zotac

Leaks show off NVIDIA RTX 3000 series graphics cards from Zotac

View
Apple's next entry-level iPad might look a lot like an iPad Pro

Apple's next entry-level iPad might look a lot like an iPad Pro

View
Elon Musk unveils V2 of the Neuralink brain-machine interface surgery bot

Elon Musk unveils V2 of the Neuralink brain-machine interface surgery bot

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr