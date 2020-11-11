Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Amazon knocks $100 off the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro

This model hits a new low while the base iPad Pro remains $50 cheaper.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
Apple iPad Pro
Chris Velazco / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon has a deal on the latest iPad Pro that brings it down to a new all-time-low price. A few models are $50 to $100 off and the best deal is on the 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is down to $999. You can also snag the base model with 128GB of storage for $949, but it’s been hovering at that price for a while now. Extra storage is never a bad thing, and at this sale price, it’s a more justifiable upgrade.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $999 Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $949

The 2020 iPad Pros are as close as Apple has gotten to making a laptop replacement and they’re solid options for anyone that wants the convenient of a tablet with the power of a thin-and-light notebook. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch run on the A12Z Bionic chipset and an octa-core GPU, which together make for smooth speeds and solid performance overall. Engadget’s Chris Velazco found that the 2020 models were just as fast, if not a tad faster, than the previous iPad Pros, and they better handled tough workloads like editing and exporting 4K videos.

The 12.9-inch model in particular is great to use with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil if you’re an artist or avid note-taker. Both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch models have the same support for Apple’s latest stylus, but you’ll get more screen area to play with on the larger model. Also, new iPadOS features like trackpad support make the iPad Pros more versatile than they’ve ever been.

That said, you won’t notice any huge design differences between the 2020 Pros and the previous generation. The major changes are all internal, with the biggest being the addition of an upgraded ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor in the latest models. This ups the AR capabilities, but unless you’re developing apps or working with AR features very often, you probably won’t use these new pieces of hardware on a daily basis. For that reason, many have chosen then previous-gen iPad Pros because they’re basically always on sale nowadays. But if you want the newest iPad Pro available, Amazon’s sale is a good one to consider.

