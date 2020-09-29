Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

A handful of the latest iPad Pros are $50 off on Amazon

The previous-gen models are even cheaper at B&H Photo.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
31m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple iPad Pro
Chris Velazco / Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you missed the last sale on the latest iPad Pros on Amazon, you have another shot right now. A couple models of Apple’s most premium tablet are $50 off — the best deal slashes $50 off the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 128GB), bringing it to $949. You can also get the 11-inch iPad Pro (WiFi, 256GB) for $50 off, which brings the price down to $849.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) at Amazon - $949

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $849

The 2020 iPad Pros are the closest things Apple has made to laptop alternatives and that’s due to a mix of hardware and software improvements. The Pros are the most powerful iPads you can get and the 2020 models have Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset and an octa-core GPU that’s slightly more powerful than the GPUs in the previous models. That makes for smooth and speedy performance that can handle all of the new tricks that the latest versions of iPadOS have brought, including trackpad support.

All of those improvements are internal, and admittedly, this year’s iPad Pros look almost identical to last year’s models. The 2020 versions have only a few other changes: an upgraded ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor, both of which improve the tablet’s AR chops. Most people won’t use these pieces of hardware daily, though, making them only necessary for developers or AR aficionados.

If you’re set on the latest and greatest iPad Pros, these new discounts at Amazon are ones you should consider. However, if you feel you can safely skip the new features, B&H Photo continues to offer the previous iPad Pro models at deeply discounted prices. Currently, you can get a previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi + Cellular for as low as $799.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, iPad Pro, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

The Arcwave Ion is designed to 'give men a female orgasm'

View
Scientists find evidence of multiple underground lakes on Mars

Scientists find evidence of multiple underground lakes on Mars

View
Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

Lenovo's Thinkpad X1 Fold is available for pre-order starting at $2,499

View
The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

The Morning After: Our first impressions of the Xbox Series X

View
Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

Nissan's Re-Leaf prototype is a mobile power supply for disaster response

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr