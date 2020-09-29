A handful of the latest iPad Pros are $50 off on Amazon

Buy 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) at Amazon - $849

The 2020 iPad Pros are the closest things Apple has made to laptop alternatives and that’s due to a mix of hardware and software improvements. The Pros are the most powerful iPads you can get and the 2020 models have Apple’s A12Z Bionic chipset and an octa-core GPU that’s slightly more powerful than the GPUs in the previous models. That makes for smooth and speedy performance that can handle all of the new tricks that the latest versions of iPadOS have brought, including trackpad support.

All of those improvements are internal, and admittedly, this year’s iPad Pros look almost identical to last year’s models. The 2020 versions have only a few other changes: an upgraded ultra-wide camera and LiDAR sensor, both of which improve the tablet’s AR chops. Most people won’t use these pieces of hardware daily, though, making them only necessary for developers or AR aficionados.

If you’re set on the latest and greatest iPad Pros, these new discounts at Amazon are ones you should consider. However, if you feel you can safely skip the new features, B&H Photo continues to offer the previous iPad Pro models at deeply discounted prices. Currently, you can get a previous-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro with WiFi + Cellular for as low as $799.

