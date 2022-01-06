Apple's AirPods Pro are just $180 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you've been keeping an eye out for discounts on the Apple AirPods Pro, now's your chance to grab a pair. The wireless earbuds are currently listed for $180 at Amazon — not quite an all-time low, but still $69 less than its usual retail price of $249. Unlike the basic AirPods, the AirPods Pro come with silicon tips that enable a more comfortable fit and give them the seal necessary for effective noise cancellation. We gave the earbuds a score of 87 in our review, praising them for having better audio than previous models due to their built-in amplifiers and the ability to automatically tune low- and mid-range frequencies to each user's ear. In addition, we praised the earbuds for giving users hands-free access to Siri voice assistant and having IPX4 water resistance.

That said, Apple's second-gen AirPods are also on sale for $100 right now. In case you're looking for something cheaper and don't mind that the model doesn't have silicon tips, you can still get a pair for $100 or $59 off its retail price of $159. They aren't quite that different from the first iteration of the earbuds, but they're better at seamlessly connecting with your devices, thanks to the H1 wireless chipset.

But if you're on the lookout for over-ear headsets, then head over to Amazon to see the website's deal on the Apple AirPods Max. You can get the AirPods Max in Space Gray or Silver for $450, or $99 off its retail price. In our review, we discussed how the headphones have an excellent balanced sound quality, solid active noice cancellation and a lengthy battery life.

