Apple's third-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $140 ahead of Black Friday

Apple's sweet-spot earbuds are now at their best price to date. Amazon is selling the third-generation AirPods at an all-time low of $140, or $29 off. That makes it an easy choice if you're interested in perks like head-tracking spatial audio and wireless charging, but don't need the active noise cancellation and snug fit of higher-end models.
The third-gen AirPods address many of the concerns you might have had about Apple's mid-tier wireless buds in the past. They offer dramatically improved audio quality, with a more immersive sound, cleaner highs and consistent bass response. They're more comfortable, and the six-hour battery life is long enough for a cross-country flight. And you might even prefer the more open design to that of the AirPods Pro — you won't need a transparency mode to listen to a colleague.
These won't be for everyone. You can use AirPods with Android and Windows devices, but they're still best-suited to the Apple ecosystem. And while they're sweat-resistant, you might not want to wear the third-gen models during vigorous workouts. At this price, however, they sit in a good middle ground and are more competitive with rivals' earbuds.
Thankfully, you also have choices if you're looking for discounts on Apple's other models. The second-gen AirPods remain at $90 if you're happy with no-frills audio and wired charging. The latest AirPods Pro, meanwhile, are still down to $230 if you want the company's best in-ear listening experience. It's just a question of your needs and budget.Buy AirPods (2nd Gen) at Amazon - $90 Buy AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) at Amazon - $230
Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.