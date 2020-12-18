Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

Apple explains how AirPods Max low-power modes work

No, you don't need the Smart Case to enter low power mode.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple AirPods Max headphone in use with a Mac laptop
Apple

Ever since Apple released AirPods Max, questions have swirled around its low-power modes. Do you really need to use the Smart Case to save battery life, or let the headphones idle for hours? Thankfully, Apple is finally setting the record straight. The company has outlined the low-power modes for the AirPods Max, and the truth is more reassuring than what you might have heard online.

Yes, the Smart Case immediately sets the over-ears to a low-power mode. However, they’ll also enter that low-power mode with as little as five minutes of inactivity — not the two hours you may have heard about in early reports. AirPods Max will go into an even more aggressive battery-saving mode that shuts off Bluetooth and Find My if you leave them alone for 18 hours in the Smart Case, or 72 hours by themselves.

The 72-hour threshold might help you track your headphones if they’re lost or stolen.

This still won’t please you if you’re looking for a true power-off toggle on the AirPods Max, or wish you could force the low-power mode instantly without resorting to the Smart Case. Even so, this could be reassuring if you’re worried about waking up to dead cans in the morning. Unless your battery is already very low, you’ll likely have plenty of charge left.

In this article: Apple, airpods max, headphones, audio, av, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
36 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

Riot Games is working on a 'League of Legends' MMORPG

View
Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

Microsoft confirms it found compromised SolarWinds code in its systems

View
GoPro's updated remote can control five cameras at a time

GoPro's updated remote can control five cameras at a time

View
‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale confirms another Star Wars spin-off

‘The Mandalorian’ season two finale confirms another Star Wars spin-off

View
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 color schemes pop in newly leaked images

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr