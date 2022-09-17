Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro are on sale ahead of launch day

If you plan to purchase Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, you should consider buying them from Amazon. Ahead of their September 23rd release date, the retailer has priced the earbuds at $240, or $10 less than MSRP. It’s a modest discount, to be sure, but it’s also not often that you can get new gadgets at release for less than their suggested retail price.Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $240
Engadget hasn’t had a chance to review the 2022 AirPods Pro yet, but the current generation model earned a score of from us in 2019. Based on the improvements Apple detailed at its recent , the new AirPods Pro look like a solid upgrade. They feature Apple’s new H2 chip, leading to significantly improved active noise cancelation performance and a more functional transparency mode, according to the company. Additionally, they include volume touch controls, a feature missing from the first-generation model. Apple has also improved playtime with a charging case it claims can provide the AirPods Pro with up to 30 hours of battery power.
