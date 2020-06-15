Latest in Gear

Image credit: Billy Steele/Engadget

Apple's AirPods are at their lowest-ever price on Amazon

At $220, they're easier to justify over regular AirPods.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Apple AirPods Pro
You might want to act quickly if you’ve been waiting for a sale on Apple’s AirPods Pro. Amazon is selling the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for $220 — that’s $30 off the usual sticker, and the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon to date. That’s still more expensive than the standard AirPods with wireless charging case (they’re on sale for $170 as we write this), but the choice just got a little easier if you’re willing to pay a slight premium.

The Pro models upgrade virtually every aspect of the experience. Most notably, they sound better — Adaptive EQ tunes the frequencies to your ear, while active noise cancellation prevents outside noise from ruining your tunes. They’re also better for workouts between a more stable fit and IPX4 water resistance to keep the sweat at bay. We found them more comfortable overall, too. And the usual AirPods perks still apply: they’re very easy to set up on Apple devices, tout hands-free Siri and can keep you going for long periods thanks to an easy-to-use battery case with wireless charging.

Of course, they’re not for everyone. You can use them with non-Apple devices, but you lose some of the tight integration. We found the touch controls awkward at times. And as good as these sound, your preferences may steer you toward rivals like Sony’s WF-1000XM3 or Jabra’s Elite 75t. If you do live in Apple’s ecosystem and want nice-sounding buds that take away some of the complexity of Bluetooth audio, though, the AirPods Pro are a safe choice.

