Apple's AirPods are at their lowest-ever price on Amazon

The Pro models upgrade virtually every aspect of the experience. Most notably, they sound better — Adaptive EQ tunes the frequencies to your ear, while active noise cancellation prevents outside noise from ruining your tunes. They’re also better for workouts between a more stable fit and IPX4 water resistance to keep the sweat at bay. We found them more comfortable overall, too. And the usual AirPods perks still apply: they’re very easy to set up on Apple devices, tout hands-free Siri and can keep you going for long periods thanks to an easy-to-use battery case with wireless charging.

Of course, they’re not for everyone. You can use them with non-Apple devices, but you lose some of the tight integration. We found the touch controls awkward at times. And as good as these sound, your preferences may steer you toward rivals like Sony’s WF-1000XM3 or Jabra’s Elite 75t. If you do live in Apple’s ecosystem and want nice-sounding buds that take away some of the complexity of Bluetooth audio, though, the AirPods Pro are a safe choice.

