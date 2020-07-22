B&H is offering a rare AirPods Pro deal with AppleCare included

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $229

AirPods Pro sales aren’t very common, and when they pop up, they tend to sell out quickly. These earbuds build upon the solid foundations of Apple’s original AirPods by adding more customizable ear tips, noise-cancellation, IPX4 water resistance and improved audio. We gave them a score of 87 for all of these reasons in addition to their hands-free Siri controls. While Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds beat out the AirPods Pro in terms of noise-cancellation and overall audio quality, Apple’s higher-end earbuds will be more comfortable for more people than the original AirPods and their built-in H1 chip make them the most convenient earbuds to pair and use with Apple devices.

But being some of the smallest Apple products, it can be easy to drop, lose and otherwise abuse AirPods Pro. AppleCare+ for headphones normally costs $30, so B&H’s one-day-only bundle deal is a good one if you feel safer having protection for all of your electronics.

AppleCare+ extends Apple’s warranty coverage on the AirPods Pro for an additional two years after the AppleCare+ purchase date. Not only do you get battery service coverage and express access to Apple’s tech-support desk, but AppleCare+ also includes two incidents of accident damage coverage (both of which are subject to a $30 fee). So while you will have to pay a fee to get your AirPods Pro fixed if anything happens to them, you’ll pay much less than you would if you had to buy an all-new pair.

