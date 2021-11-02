Apple’s AirPods Pro fall to $180 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro have been discounted by various amounts ever since the end of last year. But now they’re at a price that’s only been beaten by Black Friday sales. Amazon has the AirPods Pro for $180, which is $70 off their normal price and only $10 more than they were on Black Friday a couple of months back.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $180

If you don’t know the deal with AirPods Pro by now, we’ll catch you up. These are Apple’s best sounding wireless earbuds and that’s due in part to their interchangeable ear tips that give you a better, more secure fit. Standard AirPods tend to fit best for those that like Apple’s old-school EarPods, but AirPods Pro fit more like general buds because you can choose your preferred ear tip size.

Also contributing to the better sound quality are Apple’s Adaptive EQ, which automatically tunes low- and mid-range frequencies to your specific ears, and a built-in amplifier. Active noice-cancellation blocks out most ambient sound while you’re listening to tunes, and you can hop in and out of Transparency Mode pretty easily whenever you need to have a quick conversation. Hands-free Siri controls are another feature we appreciate on AirPods Pro, and that comes along with other H1-chip perks like the seamless pairing and switching between different Apple devices.

As far as battery life goes, you’ll get five hours of use on a single charge and the case that comes with the AirPods Pro has a couple of extra power-ups as well. Plus, that case has wireless charging capabilities by default (unlike standard AirPods, where you’ll pay extra for that), so you can throw them on a Qi charging pad for while and come back to a recharged set of earbuds. While they’re not our hands-down favorite wireless earbuds, they’re some of the best you can get and arguably the most convenient if you live within the Apple ecosystem.

