Apple's AirPods Pro drop to $190 at Amazon

The deals for Apple’s AirPods Pro just got a little sweeter. Amazon is selling Apple’s higher-end true wireless earbuds for $190 after both an immediate price drop and a $10 savings at checkout. That’s a steep drop from the official $249, and makes them a relatively easy sell if you’re inclined toward Apple’s ecosystem. We’ve seen the Pro on sale for $200 multiple times, but only occasionally lower.

You may know the story by now: the AirPods Pro are some of the most capable wireless earbuds on the market. They may not have absolute sound quality on their side (although they do sound better than some), but they boast exceptional active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and workout-friendly water resistance. Throw in recent additions like spatial audio and the AirPods Pro can be compelling, whether you’re using them for video calls or movie marathons on the couch.

The caveats haven’t changed, either. You might find better sound quality from offerings like Sony’s WF-1000XM3. The on-bud controls are fiddly, and you’ll have to dive deeper into iOS to change settings. There’s also the not-so-small matter of platform support. You can use the AirPods Pro with Android and Windows devices, but you’ll lose spatial audio, easy pairing and other perks that come with using the earbuds alongside Apple products. If that’s no obstacle, though, you’ll likely be happy.

