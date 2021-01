We gave AirPods Pro a score of 87 and we recommend choosing them over Apple’s standard AirPods if you care about fit and sound quality. The customizable ear tips on the AirPods Pro help them fit better in different ear shapes, and they also help keep the buds secure if you use them during workouts. Sound quality is noticeably better on these than on the regular AirPods and that’s due in part to the buds’ Adaptive EQ feature and active noise-cancellation. The latter is strong enough to block out most ambient noise around you, but you can use Transparency Mode to quickly jump in and out of conversations when necessary.

And of course, the AirPods Pro have Apple’s H1 chip, which help them pair and switch between Apple devices seamlessly and give them features like hands-free Siri. That’s a main selling point for both AirPods Pro and standard AirPods — they’ll serve you well if you mostly use Apple devices all day long. If you’re a bit more flexible in that respect, there are other wireless earbuds out there that sound even better and have stronger ANC, such as Jabra’s Elite 75t and Sony’s WF-1000XM3.

