AirPods Pro drop to $180, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Memorial Day may have come and gone, but you can still pick up some of our favorite electronics for less thanks to some holiday deals that are still available now. Apple's third-generation AirPods are still down to $150, and the AirPods Pro have returned to a sale price of $180. Two pairs of Samsung wireless earbuds are down to new all-time-low prices, and Solo Stove's extended Memorial Day sale allows you to get up to 46 percent off its fit pits. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $180, which is about $70 off their original price. These buds earned a score of 87 from us for their solid audio quality, comfortable design and hands-free Siri capabilities.

AirPods (3rd gen)

Billy Steele/Engadget

The latest AirPods are $30 off and down to $150, which is only $10 more than their all-time-low price. We gave the buds a score of 88 for their improved audio quality, more comfortable design and longer battery life.

AirPods (2nd gen)

Chris Velazco / Engadget

The classic AirPods are down to $100 right now, or 37 percent off their usual price. We gave these a score of 84 when they first came out for their solid battery life and improved wireless performance.

Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest Apple TV 4K is $30 off and down to $150. The model with extra storage is also $30 off and down to $170. The set-top box earned a score of 90 from us for its improved performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support and redesigned Siri remote.

MagSafe battery pack

Apple

Apple's MagSafe battery pack for iPhone is down to $80 right now — the cheapest it's been all year. The pack magnetically attaches to the latest iPhones and will start powering them up instantly once attached. While its capacity isn't enough to fully charge an iPhone from 0 percent, it provides a convenient way to top up your phone's battery.

Apple Watch Series 7

Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 are $70 off right now and down to record lows: $329 and $359, respectively. We gave the wearable a score of 90 for its larger display, faster charging capabilities and powerful watchOS 8 features.

Apple Watch SE

Cherlynn Low / Engadget

The Apple Watch SE in 44mm is down to a record-low of $229 right now, or $80 off its normal price. We gave it a score of 88 for its powerful performance, comfortable design and handy watchOS features.

A pack of four AirTags is down to $89 right now, or $10 off its regular price. If you have a few things you want to keep track of, this is a good opportunity to pick up a few AirTags that can help you do so. AirTags show you the location of your things in Apple's Find My app, and if you have an iPhone that supports Precision Finding, it can lead you directly to your stuff.

Eero 6

eero LLC

Most Eero 6 WiFi packs are 20 percent off right now. That means you can grab the router for only $71 or a pack of three routers for only $199. This dual-band system supports WiFi 6, speeds up to 900Mbps and comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Logitech MX Mechanical

Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The latest in Logitech's MX Master line — the MX Mechanical keyboard and the MX Master 3s mouse — have received their first discounts. You can pick up the keyboard for $133, or 12 percent off, and the mouse for $90, or 10 percent less than usual.

Solo Stove

Solo Stove's Memorial Day sale has been extended so you can still get up to 46 percent off fire pits.You'll find the deepest discount on the big Yukon, which is $350 off and down to $400. We like these fire pits because they create much less smoke than their cheaper competitors and, out of the three models available, two of them are pretty portable, too.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Billy Steele/Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 in olive and graphite are down to $95, which is $55 off their regular price and a new all-time low. We gave them a score of 84 for their improved sound quality, adjustable ambient sound mode and wireless charging capabilities. You can also pick up the higher-end Galaxy Buds Pro in phantom violet for only $120.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

Google

The Nest Learning Thermostat is $50 off at Wellbots when you use the code ENGDT50 at checkout, so you'll get it for $199. It's a good smart device to add to your home if you want to save on energy costs in the long run. You can also pick up the battery-powered Nest Doorbell for $130 using the same code to knock $50 off its usual price, or the wired version for $149 with the code ENGDT80 at checkout, which will discount it by $80.

Roomba 694

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

iRobot's Roomba 694 has dropped to $180, or $94 off its usual price. It earned a spot in our best affordable robot vacuums guide thanks to its good cleaning power and easy to use mobile app.

Roomba j7+

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

iRobot's Roomba j7+ is down to a new low of $589 at Amazon, or $210 off its normal price. We included the Roomba j7 in our best robot vaccums guide because it did a good job cleaning both carpeted and hard floors, plus it has good obstacle avoidance and an easy to use companion app. The j7+ adds a clean base into the mix, so the robot will automatically empty its bin into the clean base after every job.

Sonos refurbished sale

Kyle Maack/Engadget

Sonos has discounted a bunch of refurbished speakers and soundbars. You can pick up the Arc soundbar for $718, or $180 less than the cost of a new model, and the Sonos Five speaker for $439, or $110 less than a new unit. Sonos' refurbished program tests all devices to make sure they're as good as new and these devices come with the same one-year warranty as new products do.

Sony Days of Play sale

Sony's Days of Play sale on Amazon discounts a bunch of PlayStation accessories, including all six PS DualSense controllers. You can pick up any of them, including the vibrantly colored ones, for $59, which is up to 21 percent off their normal prices.

Tile Essentials pack

The Tile Essentials four-pack of Bluetooth trackers is 15 percent off and down to $68. These small devices let you keep track of your things via the companion mobile app. You can see the last known location of your items in the app, and if you're within Bluetooth range, you can force the Tile tracker to ring so you can more easily find your stuff.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.