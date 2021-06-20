AirPods Pro are on sale for $190 ahead of Prime Day

You don't have to wait until Prime Day to get a solid discount on AirPods Pro. Amazon is selling Apple's true wireless earbuds for $190, a healthy $60 below the official price. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen outside of Black Friday, and the best price we've seen in months — they're worth grabbing if you want a taste of spatial audio in Apple Music.
Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $190
There's a chance you know the AirPods Pro story by now. They're Apple's best-sounding earbuds, and they offer strong active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit and workout-friendly water resistance. If you can get past their Apple-centric support (though you can use them with Android) and don't mind the fiddly on-bud audio controls, they're an easy choice.
However, they've gained a lot of value in recent months. Spatial audio in movies, and now Apple Music, gives you a level of immersion that's still rare in wireless earbuds. You'll have to be content with a selection of optimized content, and you can forget about Apple Lossless, but it may give you a reason to pick the AirPods Pro ahead of other rivals. Just remember there are alternatives you might prefer if you don't mind their fit, such as Sony's new WF-1000XM4.
Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.