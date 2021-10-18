Apple unveils redesigned AirPods with Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ

There's no denying the popularity of Apple's AirPods, but the regular model is well overdue for a refresh. Announced in the spring of 2019, the second version of the company's iconic true wireless earbuds included improvements like faster pairing, hands-free Siri and wireless charging. When some companies are cranking out multiple models a year, Apple hasn't needed to do that, hence the two-year gap between new products. Today, the company finally debuted the third-generation AirPods with a updated design, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ and one-touch setup.

Apple says the new AirPods are safe for workouts thanks to IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Hands-free Siri returns and a skin sensor detects when you're wearing the earbuds, automatically pausing when one is removed. What's more, you can expect up to six hours of listening on the buds and 30 hours of total battery life with the case. Speaking of that holder, the case for this new model supports MagSafe charging and a new one-touch setup quickly pairs the buds with Apple products.

With the third-gen AirPods, Apple is bringing Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking to its regular model. head tracking will also work with Group FaceTime calls so that voices sound like they're coming from the direction they're positioned on screen. Apple says this offers a more immersive setup, so it sounds more like you're in the same room with other attendees. The company explains that support for the AAC-ELD codec enables improved speech quality and microphones are covered with "acoustic mesh" to help reduce wind noise.

Apple also equipped its new AirPods with Adaptive EQ. This technology tunes the audio in real time according to inward-facing mics that monitor sound. Computational audio adjusts low and mid-range frequencies as any variances occur. This works like Adaptive EQ on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, so Apple is extending much of the tech-heavy features from its pricier models to the base AirPods.

The third-generation AirPods are up for pre-order today for $179. They will begin shipping October 26th.

