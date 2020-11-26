AirPods fall to $110 in run-up to Black Friday

Normally priced between $130 and $160, AirPods have become so popular over the past few years in part for their convenience. Thanks to the built-in H1 chip, they pair quickly and seamlessly with iOS devices and you’re able to quickly switch between Apple devices depending on what you’re listening to. If you want to move from listening to music on your iPad to streaming a podcast on your iPhone, the buds do so as soon as you start using the new device. And not only is the wireless connection better with the H1 chip, but it also allows you to talk to Siri more easily.

AirPods have decent sound quality, but if you want the best sounding Apple earbuds, you should opt for the AirPods Pro. However, we still like the standard AirPods’ compact design and if you liked the fit of Apple’s EarPods, you’ll probably like how AirPods fit, too. They also have a decent battery life — around five hours of listening time — and you’ll get a couple of full recharges with its case.

