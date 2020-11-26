Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

AirPods fall to $110 in run-up to Black Friday

That's a total of $50 off the earbuds with their wired charging case.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
41m ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple AirPods
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

If you haven’t picked up a pair of AirPods yet, now’s the time to do so. Apple’s popular wireless earbuds have been discounted to $110 just hours before Black Friday begins. Amazon’s product page lists AirPods for $119, but there’s an automatically applied coupon that will save you an extra $9.01, which will bring the price down to $109.99 at checkout. We’ve seen AirPods deals intermittently throughout this year, and while not an all-time low price, this is one of the best sales we’ve seen.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $110

Normally priced between $130 and $160, AirPods have become so popular over the past few years in part for their convenience. Thanks to the built-in H1 chip, they pair quickly and seamlessly with iOS devices and you’re able to quickly switch between Apple devices depending on what you’re listening to. If you want to move from listening to music on your iPad to streaming a podcast on your iPhone, the buds do so as soon as you start using the new device. And not only is the wireless connection better with the H1 chip, but it also allows you to talk to Siri more easily.

AirPods have decent sound quality, but if you want the best sounding Apple earbuds, you should opt for the AirPods Pro. However, we still like the standard AirPods’ compact design and if you liked the fit of Apple’s EarPods, you’ll probably like how AirPods fit, too. They also have a decent battery life — around five hours of listening time — and you’ll get a couple of full recharges with its case.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, bfcm20, Apple, AirPods, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

The best TV deals we could find for Black Friday

View
'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

'Marvel's Avengers' hasn't turned a profit yet

View
The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

The best microSD card, SSD and other storage deals we found for Black Friday

View
Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

Comcast is hiking TV and internet prices in 2021

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr