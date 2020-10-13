Latest in Gear

Apple's AirPods with wired charging case are just $115 on Prime Day

The best deal we've seen so far.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Apple AirPods Amazon Prime Day sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

With Amazon Prime Day upon us, Apple’s standard AirPods have dropped to their lowest price ever. You can now grab a pair with a wired (but not a wireless) charger for just $115, or $45 off the full retail price — the cheapest price we’ve seen yet on Amazon.

In case you’re not up on the latest AirPods, they garnered a very solid 84 score in our latest Engadget review, thanks to some minor tweaks and a new H1 chipset. That helps them switch more smoothly than the previous model between multiple iOS devices and Macs. It also enables hands-free Siri, so you don’t have to pull out your phone or touch your AirPods to issue commands or request information.

AirPods are also appreciated for their thoughtful integration with iOS devices, letting you pair your iPhone or iPad instantly. At the same time, they offer very decent sound quality, a great fit for most people and a solid five-hour battery life. The downsides are that they don’t integrate quite as nicely with Android or PCs, and you can find better sounding earbuds for the same price.

At $115 with shipping included, however, they’re a much more tempting option. Just be aware that they come with a wired, and not a wireless charging case — if you don’t care about that, you’ll rarely see a better deal.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

Apple, airpods, wired charging case
