Apple's AirPods with wired charging case are just $115 on Prime Day

In case you’re not up on the latest AirPods, they garnered a very solid 84 score in our latest Engadget review, thanks to some minor tweaks and a new H1 chipset. That helps them switch more smoothly than the previous model between multiple iOS devices and Macs. It also enables hands-free Siri, so you don’t have to pull out your phone or touch your AirPods to issue commands or request information.

AirPods are also appreciated for their thoughtful integration with iOS devices, letting you pair your iPhone or iPad instantly. At the same time, they offer very decent sound quality, a great fit for most people and a solid five-hour battery life. The downsides are that they don’t integrate quite as nicely with Android or PCs, and you can find better sounding earbuds for the same price.

At $115 with shipping included, however, they’re a much more tempting option. Just be aware that they come with a wired, and not a wireless charging case — if you don’t care about that, you’ll rarely see a better deal.

