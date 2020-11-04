Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Apple AirPods drop to $100 in early Black Friday sales

It's a new all-time-low price for the buds with their wired charging case.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
32m ago
Comments
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple AirPods
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

Update 1:06pm ET: The AirPods on Amazon have gone back up to $129. Sam’s Club and Costco members can still grab the earbuds for $100. Early Black Friday deals like these tend to stick around only for a limited time, but we’ll update this post again if and when the deal comes back on Amazon.

If Apple’s classic AirPods are on your gift list this year, you’re in luck. The AirPods with wired charging case are down to $100 at Amazon and a few other retailers, which is a new all-time low. We last saw them drop to $115 during Amazon Prime Day last month, but this deal saves you an additional $15 and represents a total discount of $60 off their original price. Currently, Sam’s Club and Costco are matching the deal, but keep in mind that those prices are typically reserved for club members.

Buy AirPods at Amazon - $100 Buy AirPods at Sam’s Club - $100 Buy AirPods at Costco - $100

Most people know the deal with AirPods by now, but we’ll recap for you. These are Apple’s original wireless earbuds that were updated last year with some new internals. They have a similar design to the company’s classic EarPods that used to come with new iPhones, so if you liked the fit of those, you’ll probably like AirPods as well.

AirPods have decent sound quality and a good battery life. Engadget’s Chris Velazco was able to get around five hours of music-listening out of them, and he noticed improved battery life when it came to taking phone calls with the AirPods. The charging case that comes with the AirPods typically provides four to five extra full charges, so unless you truly run them ragged, it’s unlikely that you’ll find yourself with totally dead earbuds. The models on sale unfortunately do not come with a wireless charging case, but you’ll get a speedier charge using a cable anyway.

Where AirPods truly shine is in their connection with Apple products. The improved H1 chip inside helps them quickly and seamless pair with iPhones as soon as you open the charging case to take them out for the first time. After that, you can switch between listening on your iPhone, iPad and Mac in just a few seconds. At $100, AirPods will make a great gift for any diehard Apple fan on your list (if they don’t already have a pair right now) or any iPhone user in need of a new pair of earbuds.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: bfcm20, holidaydeal20, commerce, holiday20, thebuyersguide, Apple, AirPods, engadgetdeals, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
16 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Massachusetts voters pass right-to-repair expansion opening up car data

Massachusetts voters pass right-to-repair expansion opening up car data

View
Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

Introducing Engadget’s 2020 holiday gift guide

View
T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

T-Mobile will pay $200 million to settle Sprint's alleged Lifeline abuse

View
Ten years on, Kinect’s legacy goes beyond Xbox

Ten years on, Kinect’s legacy goes beyond Xbox

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr