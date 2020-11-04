Apple AirPods drop to $100 in early Black Friday sales

Update 1:06pm ET: The AirPods on Amazon have gone back up to $129. Sam’s Club and Costco members can still grab the earbuds for $100. Early Black Friday deals like these tend to stick around only for a limited time, but we’ll update this post again if and when the deal comes back on Amazon.
If Apple’s classic AirPods are on your gift list this year, you’re in luck. The AirPods with wired charging case are down to $100 at Amazon and a few other retailers, which is a new all-time low. We last saw them drop to $115 during Amazon Prime Day last month, but this deal saves you an additional $15 and represents a total discount of $60 off their original price. Currently, Sam’s Club and Costco are matching the deal, but keep in mind that those prices are typically reserved for club members.