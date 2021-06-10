Apple's AirTags are cheaper than usual when you buy four

Now might be a good time to buy Apple's AirTags if you need more than one or two. Woot is selling a four-pack of the item trackers for $95, a rare dip below the usual $100 price. That breaks down to $23.75 per tag, and could make this tempting if you have multiple items you can't afford to lose. Just remember that Woot's return policy is stricter than Amazon's.Buy Apple AirTag (four-pack) on Woot - $95
AirTags are only useful in the Apple ecosystem, but promise a few advantages over trackers from Tile and other rivals. On top of fast setup, ultra-wideband support offers precision finding (with iPhone 11 and newer) when you're close — you'll know just which couch cushion is hiding your keys. You'll also have an item-locating network that spans virtually all Apple device users, increasing the chances of finding a missing bag or wallet.
There are catches, of course. Android users need not apply, and the lack of a hole means you'll be buying an accessory to clip the AirTag to a keychain or backpack. The year-long battery life will also require that you keep a load of watch batteries on hand. If you don't see yourself leaving the Apple ecosystem any time soon, though, AirTags are a reasonably safe bet.
