Apple Arcade adds 20 more games, including an exclusive TMNT co-op title

Apple has bulked up the Apple Arcade games library with another 20 new and classic titles. Among the additions is an exclusive co-op Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. In TMNT Splintered Fate, you and some allies can battle your way through a litany of enemies as you look for Splinter, who's gone missing.

This is a roguelike brawler, so it'll be different every time you play. You'll be able to combine the turtles' attacks with randomized powerups and get some help from friends such as April O'Neil and Casey Jones. It's worth noting that TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, a terrific retro-style beat-'em-up that arrived last year, is also available on mobile, though you'll need a Netflix subscription to play it on iOS or Android.

Also new is What The Car?, the latest title from What the Golf? and What The Bat? studio Triband. This time around, you'll control a car and take part in races. If you've played Triband's previous games, you'll know to expect some absurd (and probably funny) twists. For one thing, the car has legs.

Apple has added several Disney titles to Arcade, including the Words With Friends-style Disney SpellStruck, 3D sticker book creator Disney Coloring World+ and match-three puzzle game Disney Getaway Blast+. Elsewhere, Apple Arcade subscribers now have access to a 4K version of Temple Run, an ad-free Snake.io and Farming Simulator 20.

Other classic indies are available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no extra cost starting today as well, including the brilliant Limbo and tough physics-based platformer Getting Over It. In addition, you'll be able to check out Octodad: Dadliest Catch from Young Horses, whose charming Bugsnax is also coming to iOS this summer.

There are more than 200 games on Apple Arcade. Even so, this marks a significant expansion of the library. Meanwhile, Netflix recently said it planned to add 40 more titles to its catalog of mobile games this year, including Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

