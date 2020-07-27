Apple's braided Thunderbolt 3 cable costs $129

Apple has started selling a high-end certified 40 Gbps Thunderbolt cable that’s either a real bargain or ridiculously expensive, depending on your point of view (via The Verge). The braided $129 Thunderbolt 3 Pro Cable supports the full Thunderbolt 3 spec, including DisplayPort video and 100 watt charging, while allowing for USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfers up to 10 Gbps.

That sum would get you a Kindle Paperwhite, so how could anyone think it’s cheap? At 2m long and with 40 Gbps speeds, Apple’s Thunderbolt 3 cable is active (with chips on each end), rather than passive. On top of that, it’s one of the few certified cables that supports the full Thunderbolt spec, including DisplayPort and 10 Gbps USB-C 3.1 Gen 2. As such, Apple’s Thunderbolt cable might actually be the cheapest that has all of the above.