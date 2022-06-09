In-person Apple Camp creative sessions return June 20th

In-person Apple Camp creative sessions for kids have been on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic, but Apple is bringing them back now that it's safer to get together. The company will hold in-store sessions worldwide between June 20th and August 31st, and it's launching a new, two-hour format built for families. Staff will lead a comic book creation activity where children between the ages of 8 and 12 use an iPad Pro to draw, take photos outside and otherwise tell a tale about protecting the environment.

There are still options if you'd rather stay at home. You can download an Apple Camp "Field Guide" with 20 iPad-oriented activities for kids, such as creating a podcast, designing a maze or using code to plan an Earth-saving tool.

Apple has been gradually easing back into pre-pandemic activities at its stores. It dropped mask requirements at many US stores in February, and resumed Today at Apple instructional classes in March. While some of the company's corporate employees are still eager to work from home, it's clear the retail team is ready to get back to (relative) normal.