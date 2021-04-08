Apple and Epic lay out strategies for their upcoming court battle

Apple and Epic have outlined their arguments in Epic's lawsuit over App Store policies, and it's clear neither side intends to budge from their initial stances. FOSS Patents has obtained filings showing that Epic will focus on its claim that Apple is abusing the App Store's review process to stifle competition. As Apple only allows titles through the App Store and uses various measures to lock people into its products, it can use its app review process to stifle competition under the guise of security. Apple's 30 percent fee leads users to pay more for software like Fortnite's in-app purchases, Epic added.

For Apple, the case revolves around both the App Store's benefits and the status quo. The 30 percent cut is the same as you find at the Google Play Store, Steam and console game shops, according to the company. The firm also maintained that it faced competition both from those rival outlets and in hardware. The App Store is a central, integrated feature on the iPhone, Apple said, and the policies have both led to a surge in the software market and provided greater security.

Neither position is unusual. Epic has positioned itself as a champion of fair competition ever since it filed the lawsuit, and Apple has long maintained that its control over app distribution is best for customers. The most exciting aspect of the trial may be the testimony. Both sides want top executives like Tim Cook and Tim Sweeney to take the stand, and that could lead to drama if anyone is caught off-guard.