Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Apple report says the App Store supported $519 billion in sales last year

Apple took no commission on most of it.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
June 16, 2020
Comments
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

The App Store application is seen on an iPhone in this photo illustration on January 29, 2019. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’re an iPhone customer you’re probably used to spending the odd dollar here or there for an app or game upgrade, but a new study has revealed that the cumulative total of these odd dollars adds up to the pretty enormous sum of $61 billion. Not only that, but the App Store is also responsible for spurring some $413 billion in sales for physical goods and services, such as food delivery and ride-hailing.

The study, conducted last year by Apple, revealed that overall, the App Store ecosystem supported a total $519 billion in billings and sales around the world. In-app advertising accounted for $45 billion, digital goods and services added up to $61 billion, and physical goods and services clocked in at $413 billion. While Apple takes a commission of between 15 percent and 30 percent for digital goods and services purchased through the App Store, when it comes to advertising and apps selling physical goods, the iPhone maker takes nothing.  

Apple says that it commissioned the study in a bid to quantify the wider impact of its App Store on economies around the world. Indeed, the way we use our devices has changed significantly over the last decade, and we rely on them to help with everything in our lives, from getting around to getting fed. This in turn creates an environment for entrepreneurship and the opportunity for job creation, so the App Store certainly has an economic impact beyond the sales it facilitates, although that’s a figure that will prove much harder to determine.

In this article: Apple, App Store, sales, digital, commerce, economy, jobs, employment, study, impact, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
66 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Microsoft will resume optional non-security Windows 10 updates in July

Microsoft will resume optional non-security Windows 10 updates in July

View
T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

T-Mobile offers an explanation for its twelve-hour outage on Monday

View
ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

ASUS's latest ZenBooks are thin and light but don't skip on ports

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr