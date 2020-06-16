Apple report says the App Store supported $519 billion in sales last year

If you’re an iPhone customer you’re probably used to spending the odd dollar here or there for an app or game upgrade, but a new study has revealed that the cumulative total of these odd dollars adds up to the pretty enormous sum of $61 billion. Not only that, but the App Store is also responsible for spurring some $413 billion in sales for physical goods and services, such as food delivery and ride-hailing.

The study, conducted last year by Apple, revealed that overall, the App Store ecosystem supported a total $519 billion in billings and sales around the world. In-app advertising accounted for $45 billion, digital goods and services added up to $61 billion, and physical goods and services clocked in at $413 billion. While Apple takes a commission of between 15 percent and 30 percent for digital goods and services purchased through the App Store, when it comes to advertising and apps selling physical goods, the iPhone maker takes nothing.