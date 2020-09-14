Apple experiments with 'Express' store to limit COVID risks

Apple is experimenting with how its stores work in the wake of COVID-19, creating a new format of store called Apple Express. 9to5Mac reports that the format is currently being trialled at the company’s location in Burlingame, California. The existing store has been walled off, with a small window left for staffers to serve a single customer at a time.

Pretty great experience w/ new @Apple store setup in Burlingame. Folks there said it’s 1st Apple Store in the world to test “express” approach pic.twitter.com/PvW3uxyHhT — Marci Harris (@marcidale) September 14, 2020

Customers who have pre-ordered a product online can, after waiting in line, grab their purchase, while genius bar appointments are handled at another window. As the report states, this is a rough-and-ready experiment, without the level of polish you would expect from Apple. But as the pandemic continues, being able to offer even a limited level of service will help keep Apple’s customers happy.