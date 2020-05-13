Apple is reopening more stores but you'll need a face mask to enter

Apple is set to open 25 more stores in the US and 12 in Canada, but be prepared to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines if you want to enter. For one thing, face masks will be required and will be provided if you don’t have one. Temperature checks will also be conducted at the door, and “posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” Apple wrote in its store opening letter.

Last month, Apple closed all its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic and only started reopening them last week in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. The company said it evaluated data like local COVID-19 cases, along with “near and long-term trends and guidance from national and local health officials.” It added that stores could close just as quickly as they reopened if dictated by local conditions.