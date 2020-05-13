Latest in Gear

Image credit: Sean Rayford via Getty Images

Apple is reopening more stores but you'll need a face mask to enter

You might also be checked for your temperature and any symptoms.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
53m ago
Comments
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

CHARLESTON, SC - MAY 13: An employee at the Apple Store helps a customer on May 13, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Customers had their temperatures taken and were required to wear masks at the South Carolina store, as locations in Idaho, Alabama, and Alaska reopened as well following forced closures due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford via Getty Images

Apple is set to open 25 more stores in the US and 12 in Canada, but be prepared to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines if you want to enter. For one thing, face masks will be required and will be provided if you don’t have one. Temperature checks will also be conducted at the door, and “posted health questions will screen for those with symptoms — like cough or fever — or who have had recent exposure to someone infected with COVID‑19,” Apple wrote in its store opening letter.

Last month, Apple closed all its stores due to the coronavirus pandemic and only started reopening them last week in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska. The company said it evaluated data like local COVID-19 cases, along with “near and long-term trends and guidance from national and local health officials.” It added that stores could close just as quickly as they reopened if dictated by local conditions.

Stores will offer Apple pickup to allow customers to buy online and pickup the product at a designated time, along with Genius Bar appointments by reservation. Some will also offer only curbside or storefront service, so you’ll need to check the local website for each location. Apple is also enforcing steps like social distancing and will use a full-time janitorial staff to clean the stores every hour. Products submitted to the Genius bar will be cleaned thoroughly at intake and pickup.

The 25 stores will open in seven states, according to 9to5Mac, including in California, Washington, Florida, Colorado, Hawaii and Oklahoma. It’s also set to open 12 stores across Canada and 10 in Italy.

In this article: Apple, stores, reopening, face mask, temperature check, Apple Store, COVID-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
32 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its canceled electric car

View
NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

View
Supercomputers across Europe have fallen to cryptomining hacks

Supercomputers across Europe have fallen to cryptomining hacks

View
'GTA V' online play suffers outage following Epic Games Store giveaway

'GTA V' online play suffers outage following Epic Games Store giveaway

View
MediaTek's latest processor will help take dual-SIM 5G phones mainstream

MediaTek's latest processor will help take dual-SIM 5G phones mainstream

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr