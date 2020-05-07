Apple will reopen stores in four US states next week

Apple will reopen some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska next week. The company closed all stores outside Greater China in mid-March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At the start of April, it told employees Apple Stores in the US would stay shut until at least early May.

“Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will,” the company told CNBC in a statement. Temperature checks will be in place and employees (whose faces will be covered) will only allow a limited number of customers into stores at the same time.