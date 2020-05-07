Latest in Gear

Image credit: James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Apple will reopen stores in four US states next week

It will employ temperature checks and physical distancing measures.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
49m ago
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 07: People wearing face masks waiting in a socially distant manner outside the Bondi Junction store of Apple waiting for permission to enter on May 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Apple stores across Australia reopened today, after closing temporarily in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Additional safety procedures have been implemented to ensure customer and staff safety, including temperature checks, social distancing measures and limiting the number of visitors in the store at one time. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Apple will reopen some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska next week. The company closed all stores outside Greater China in mid-March to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At the start of April, it told employees Apple Stores in the US would stay shut until at least early May.

“Our team is constantly monitoring local health data and government guidance, and as soon as we can safely open our stores, we will,” the company told CNBC in a statement. Temperature checks will be in place and employees (whose faces will be covered) will only allow a limited number of customers into stores at the same time.

Apple started reopening stores in South Korea, Australia and Germany over the last few weeks as it made tentative steps towards a return to normalcy. The company didn’t confirm how many of the six stores it has in those four states will open to customers next week, but they’ll mainly focus on product repairs -- Apple is still encouraging people to purchase goods online for pick-up or contactless delivery, rather than physically buying items in store.

