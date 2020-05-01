Apple gives $10 million from its manufacturing fund to a COVID-19 testing firm

Apple has awarded $10 million to Copan Diagnostics, a company that manufactures COVID-19 sample collection kits. The funds will help Copan scale up its coronavirus sample kit production capability from several thousand to over a million kits a week by early July. Apple is drawing on its Advanced Manufacturing Fund — normally reserved for close suppliers like Corning — showing the relative urgency it’s placing on the project.

The funds will help Copan expand to a new and larger facility in Southern California, creating around 50 jobs. At the same time, Apple will help Copan source equipment and materials from “companies across the US,” while designing new equipment itself in collaboration with two other companies.