Apple and Google will release COVID-19 contact-tracing tools next week

Apple and Google's COVID-19 contact tracking technology will be released to developers on April 28th, weeks before the companies initially said it would arrive. Tim Cook revealed the information to European commissioner Thierry Breton after the two met by video conference, according to Les Echos.

I just had a good exchange with #Apple CEO @tim_cook on the need to ensure that contact tracing apps are fully:

✔️anonymised

✔️voluntary

✔️transparent

✔️temporary

✔️secured

and interoperable across operating systems and borders.#Deconfinement apps must respect our #privacy. pic.twitter.com/VrnUXOsrat — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) April 22, 2020

During the meeting, Breton pressed Apple to guarantee that the contact tracking technology would be in line with EU privacy laws, by being anonymous, voluntary, transparent, temporary, secure and interoperable. The EU has said that it will only approve Google and Apple’s contact tracing tech for a limited time during the COVID-19 crisis, provided it complies with privacy rules.