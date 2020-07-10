Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Apple

Apple is giving away a few extra months of TV+ to some users

The deal will be available to users who signed up for TV+ in its first three months.
Karissa Bell, @karissabe
32m ago
Some Apple TV+ subscribers will get an extra few months of the service for free.
Apple

Apple is giving some of its TV+ subscribers a few extra months of its streaming service free of charge. The company has been offering free one-year subscriptions to the service with the purchase of new devices since TV+ launched last November. But now that those early users are set to reach the end of their initial free trial, Apple says it will add on as much as an extra three months.

Importantly, Apple isn’t offering this deal to everyone, and exactly how much extra time gets added to your subscription will depend on when you signed up. Anyone who got the free trial prior to January 31, 2020, will have their subscriptions extended until February 2021. So if you first signed up in November, you’ll get an extra three months, but if you signed up in January you’ll only get one additional month. 

The same deal also applies to people who paid for monthly or yearly subscriptions to TV+ before January 31, 2020. Those subscribers will have credits automatically applied to their accounts that extend their current subscriptions until February 2021. (Apple will email subscribers with exact details and dates ahead of time.)

According to TechCrunch, Apple says the extension is because the company “knows everyone is still looking at a tough winter ahead filled with COVID-related restrictions.” Though TechCrunch also points out that the extension could help pad out Apple’s subscriber numbers for another quarter. Whatever the motivation, though, it will be good news for anyone hoping to hang onto their free trial a little longer.

In this article: Apple, Apple TV Plus, Entertainment, streaming, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
