Apple is giving away a few extra months of TV+ to some users

Apple is giving some of its TV+ subscribers a few extra months of its streaming service free of charge. The company has been offering free one-year subscriptions to the service with the purchase of new devices since TV+ launched last November. But now that those early users are set to reach the end of their initial free trial, Apple says it will add on as much as an extra three months.

Importantly, Apple isn’t offering this deal to everyone, and exactly how much extra time gets added to your subscription will depend on when you signed up. Anyone who got the free trial prior to January 31, 2020, will have their subscriptions extended until February 2021. So if you first signed up in November, you’ll get an extra three months, but if you signed up in January you’ll only get one additional month.