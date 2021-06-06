Apple Home Keys will let you unlock your front door with your iPhone

Since iOS 13.6 and watchOS 6.2.8, Apple has let use your iPhone and Apple Watch as digital car key. Come iOS 15, a new tool called Home Keys will let you do the same with compatible lock to your home. It's one of several smart home-related features Apple showed off during WWDC 2021.

Once you're inside your home, tighter integration between HomePod and Apple TV devices will allow you to control tvOS by issuing voice commands through one of Apple's smart speakers. The company is also tweaking tvOS to add a new Shared With You row, which will feature content recommend to you by your friends. At the same time, a separate All of You row will highlight TV shows and movies tvOS thinks is suitable for your entire family to watch.

