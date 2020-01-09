Apple's digital CarKey arrives on iOS

Apple rolled out its CarKey feature as part of today’s watchOS 6.2.8 update, as well as iOS 13.6, which dropped earlier in July. So, if you’ve bought a BMW since the start of the month, you may be able to gain entry just tapping your device against the vehicle’s exterior door handle.
Initially announced at last month’s WWDC event, CarKey allows users to remotely lock, unlock and start compatible vehicles. BMW is among the first automotive manufacturers to partner with Apple on this feature and currently any Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, X5, X6, X7, X5M, X6M or Z4, if manufactured after July 1st 2020, will be able to use it. That is, assuming your Apple Watch is running version 5 of the OS or later.