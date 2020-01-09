Apple's digital CarKey arrives on iOS

CarKey works through Apple Wallet and allows users to create and share temporary keys with up to five friends and family via iMessage. The vehicle owner can even set individual user profiles granting varying levels of access, just in case you’re concerned about the kids taking your brand new Beemer out hooning.

To use it, simply tap the iPhone against the vehicle’s door handle to gain entry, place the device on the central Qi charger and hit the ignition button to turn the vehicle on. The system will work even if your phone is dead thanks to a small power reserve that lasts for up to five hours after the device’s battery has been exhausted. If you lose your phone or have it stolen, those digital keys can easily be disabled through iCloud.

There’s no word yet on which other car makers are planning to implement the feature in their vehicles.