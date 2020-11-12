Apple’s HomePod mini won’t leave marks on your fancy wood furniture

Between its diminutive size and more affordable price tag, Apple’s new HomePod mini has a lot going for it over its $300 predecessor. But its greatest strength might be what it won’t do to your expensive furniture. That is, it won’t leave unsightly white rings on wood surfaces finished with oil or wax.

In a video spotted by MacRumors, former iMore editor Rene Ritchie says Apple addressed that shortcoming of the original HomePod’s design with its new smart speaker (jump ahead to the 3:28 mark to hear the relevant comment). There goes the cottage industry for HomePod coasters.