Apple releases an iCloud password extension for Chrome

Following a leak last week, Apple has released a Chrome extension for Windows that lets you use passwords stored with iCloud, as spotted by 9to5Google. “iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows,” according to the Chrome Web Store description.

The extension arrives along with iCloud for Windows version 12.0, which now has a “passwords” item in the list of available services. Tapping on that brings up a prompt indicating that “iCloud Passwords extension for Chrome is required; download the extension to automatically fill website passwords with your iCloud Keychain.”