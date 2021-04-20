All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It hasn’t even been a year since Apple released the last model of its iconic all-in-one desktop, the iMac. But things have changed a lot since then — companies are contemplating a return to the office, while others have decided to make their home office permanent. So it’s actually a good time to release a new desktop for those looking for an easy upgrade. But exactly how much of a step forward is this colorful iMac and its M1 chip over rival all-in-one machines like the Surface Studio 2 and Dell’s latest OptiPlex? Check out the table below for the details on relevant specs, and keep an eye out for our full review of the new-hued iMac later this spring.

Apple iMac (2021) Surface Studio 2 Dell OptiPlex 7780 Price Starts at $1,299 Starts at $3,500 Starts at $1,839 Dimensions 547 x 461 x 147 mm (21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches) 637.35 x 438.90 x 12.50 mm (25.1 x 17.3 x 0.5 inches) 614 x 389 x 58 mm (24.17 x 15.31 x 2.28 inches) Weight 4.46 kg (9.83 pounds) / 4.48 kg (9.88 pounds) 9.56 kg (21 pounds) 8.66 / 9.1 kg (19.09 / 20.06 pounds) OS macOS Big Sur Windows 10 Windows 10 Display 24-inch 4.5K Retina 28-inch PixelSense 27-inch OptiPlex LCD Resolution 4,480 x 2,520 (218 ppi) 4,500 x 3,000 (192 ppi) 1,920 x 1,080 (81 ppi) Processor Apple M1 Intel Core i7-7820HQ Intel Core i5-10500 / i7-10700 / i9-10900 Memory 8 GB* 16 / 32 GB 16 / 64 GB Graphics M1 integrated graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1070 Intel Integrated Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Storage 256 / 512 GB* 1 / 2 TB 256 / 512 GB Ports USB 4 (x2) / USB 3 (x2), USB 4 (x2) USB 3.0 (x4), USB-C, SDXC USB 3.2 (x5), USB-C, HDMI (x2), SD Wireless 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

* Specs listed are base specs and will not include all options available at checkout.