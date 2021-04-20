The new iMac vs. the competition: Beneath the pretty colors

The M1 comes to Apple's premiere desktop machine.
Kris Naudus
K. Naudus|04.20.21
@krisnaudus

Sponsored Links

Kris Naudus
K. Naudus
@krisnaudus
April 20th, 2021
In this article: thebuyersguide, apple, gear, comparison, ipad event 2021, vsthecompetition, color imac, imac, feature, centralcommerce, commerce, imac 2021, cct tech, ccttech
iMac 2021 (green)
Apple
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It hasn’t even been a year since Apple released the last model of its iconic all-in-one desktop, the iMac. But things have changed a lot since then — companies are contemplating a return to the office, while others have decided to make their home office permanent. So it’s actually a good time to release a new desktop for those looking for an easy upgrade. But exactly how much of a step forward is this colorful iMac and its M1 chip over rival all-in-one machines like the Surface Studio 2 and Dell’s latest OptiPlex? Check out the table below for the details on relevant specs, and keep an eye out for our full review of the new-hued iMac later this spring.

Apple iMac (2021)

Surface Studio 2

Dell OptiPlex 7780

Price

Starts at $1,299

Starts at $3,500

Starts at $1,839

Dimensions

547 x 461 x 147 mm (21.5 x 18.1 x 5.8 inches)

637.35 x 438.90 x 12.50 mm (25.1 x 17.3 x 0.5 inches)

614 x 389 x 58 mm (24.17 x 15.31 x 2.28 inches)

Weight

4.46 kg (9.83 pounds) / 4.48 kg (9.88 pounds)

9.56 kg (21 pounds)

8.66 / 9.1 kg (19.09 / 20.06 pounds)

OS

macOS Big Sur

Windows 10

Windows 10

Display

24-inch 4.5K Retina

28-inch PixelSense

27-inch OptiPlex LCD

Resolution

4,480 x 2,520 (218 ppi)

4,500 x 3,000 (192 ppi)

1,920 x 1,080 (81 ppi)

Processor

Apple M1

Intel Core i7-7820HQ

Intel Core i5-10500 / i7-10700 / i9-10900

Memory

8 GB*

16 / 32 GB

16 / 64 GB

Graphics

M1 integrated graphics

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 / GTX 1070

Intel Integrated Graphics / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Storage

256 / 512 GB*

1 / 2 TB

256 / 512 GB

Ports

USB 4 (x2) / USB 3 (x2), USB 4 (x2)

USB 3.0 (x4), USB-C, SDXC

USB 3.2 (x5), USB-C, HDMI (x2), SD

Wireless

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0

802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.1

802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1

 

* Specs listed are base specs and will not include all options available at checkout.

Popular on Engadget