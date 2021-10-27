Apple lets devs promote in-app events on the App Store

It's a new way for developers to highlight their apps.
Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar|10.27.21
@devindra

Devindra Hardawar
D. Hardawar
@devindra
October 27th, 2021
As promised at WWDC earlier this year, Apple today will start letting developers highlight their in-app events on the App Store. You'll need iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to see the event listings, and they work as you'd expect, allowing you to see seasonal competitions, livestreams and more. It's a pretty straightforward feature, but it's the sort of thing that could encourage more people to install and use their apps. 

Hopefully, developers won't rely on it as a spammy way to rack up engagement. Many mobile gamers would love to know when they can log on for special item drops, for example. And if you encounter a particularly intriguing upcoming event, you can also create a notification or calendar reminder of when it begins. You'll also be able to share events to get your friends on board too.

