Apple's 10-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low at Best Buy

Buy iPad (128GB) at Best Buy - $380

The 2020 base iPad isn’t a radical departure from previous generations, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing — it’s an improvement on a solid (if unspectacular) formula. The larger screen is easier on the eyes for movies and shows, and the speedier A12 Bionic chip is well-suited to games and multitasking. You’ll still get top-notch battery life, too. This design was already the best value of the iPad lineup for the no-frills crowd, and that’s even truer at sale prices.

Of course, that iterative design has its catches. You might not be thrilled with the thick bezels, the lack of accessory support (no Magic Keyboard or second-gen Pencil here) or a lackluster 1.2MP front camera. And while the 32GB of storage in the lowest-priced model is enough if you lean heavily on streaming services like Netflix and Apple Music, we’d highly recommend springing for the 128GB version if you play games or otherwise keep a lot of content on-device. This remains a very enjoyable tablet to use, but it’s worth considering the iPad Air if you want the latest technology and a few creature comforts.

