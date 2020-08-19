Apple's 256GB iPad Air is $100 off right now

We’ll first caution that the iPad Air has been frequently in and out of stock at Amazon. You’ll have to wait until late August/early September to actually get this model, but you can grab the deal price now and just wait for it to ship. Currently, the sale price only applies to the silver, WiFi, 256GB model. Since the base iPad Air has only 64GB of storage and costs $500, you’re getting four times that amount of space for only $50 more in this deal.

We gave the latest iPad Air a score of 90 for a number of reasons, but they all add up to a tablet that will likely meet most people’s needs. It has the classic design that most think of when they think of an iPad, featuring the Home button with TouchID sensor below its 10.5-inch Retina display. The screen has True Tone technology, which adjusts the color temperature based on the lighting in your surroundings, but it doesn’t have ProMotion technology, which is reserved for Apple’s higher-end devices.

The iPad Air runs on Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, which is a step up from the A10 chip found in the entry-level $329 iPad. You may not require the level of performance found in the iPad Pros, but the Air will age better over time and provide better overall performance than the base iPad. We also appreciate the Air’s 11-hour battery life and its support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Apple’s Smart Keyboard. Overall, the iPad Air not only gets the basics right but also adds just enough extra to be worth spending a few more dollars on it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.