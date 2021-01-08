The latest iPad Air returns to a record-low price of $559 on Amazon

This is the iPad Air that came out at the end of last year and we gave it a score of 90 for a number of reasons. Essentially, Apple gave the Air a lot of meaningful updates, including a faster A14 Bionic processor, a TouchID sensor on the power button and an updated design, that make it quite similar to the more expensive iPad Pros. We like its solid performance, speedy WiFi, support for the second-gen Apple Pencil and great battery life (we clocked at least 10 hours).

Aside from being the first Apple device to use the A14 Bionic chipset, the Air differentiates from the Pros in a few ways. The Air doesn’t have FaceID, it only has two speakers (the Pros have four) and it only has a single-lens rear camera and no LiDar sensor. Apple’s closed much of the gap between the Air and the Pros, and we consider the Air to be the best iPad for most people.

