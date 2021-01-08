Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dana Wollman / Engadget

The latest iPad Air returns to a record-low price of $559 on Amazon

You have more colors to choose from this time around.
Valentina Palladino
1h ago
Apple iPad Air 2020
Dana Wollman / Engadget
A few models of the new iPad Air are on sale at Amazon right now. You can get the WiFi, 64GB versions in sky blue, rose gold or silver for $559, which is $40 off their normal price and the lowest we’ve seen them. It’s the first time in a while that more than one or two models of the Air have been discounted this much, making it a good opportunity to grab one if you’ve been holding out for a price drop. Keep in mind that you may have to wait a bit before the Air ships as a few models will be in stock again in a few weeks.

This is the iPad Air that came out at the end of last year and we gave it a score of 90 for a number of reasons. Essentially, Apple gave the Air a lot of meaningful updates, including a faster A14 Bionic processor, a TouchID sensor on the power button and an updated design, that make it quite similar to the more expensive iPad Pros. We like its solid performance, speedy WiFi, support for the second-gen Apple Pencil and great battery life (we clocked at least 10 hours).

Aside from being the first Apple device to use the A14 Bionic chipset, the Air differentiates from the Pros in a few ways. The Air doesn’t have FaceID, it only has two speakers (the Pros have four) and it only has a single-lens rear camera and no LiDar sensor. Apple’s closed much of the gap between the Air and the Pros, and we consider the Air to be the best iPad for most people.

