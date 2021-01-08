The latest iPad Air returns to a record-low price of $559 on Amazon

A few models of the new iPad Air are on sale at Amazon right now. You can get the WiFi, 64GB versions in sky blue, rose gold or silver for $559, which is $40 off their normal price and the lowest we’ve seen them. It’s the first time in a while that more than one or two models of the Air have been discounted this much, making it a good opportunity to grab one if you’ve been holding out for a price drop. Keep in mind that you may have to wait a bit before the Air ships as a few models will be in stock again in a few weeks.
