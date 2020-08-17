Amazon knocks $50 off Apple's latest iPad mini

The base WiFi model with 64GB of storage is $350 while the upgraded model with 256GB of storage is discounted to $500. Apple last updated the iPad mini in 2019 and we gave it a score of 85. It’s the best small tablet you can get, namely for its speedy performance, improved display and solid battery life. Apple updated it with the same chipset found in the iPhone XS so it’s just as powerful as the company’s flagship smartphones. You’ll also be able to use it for while before you need to charge it thanks to its 11-hour battery life.

The iPad mini makes a more versatile e-reader thanks to its 7.9-inch display on which it’s great to read books, comics and articles. But thanks to iOS, you’re not limited like you would be using a standard e-reader — you can use the iPad mini to watch videos, browse the web, shop online, play games and more. The display also now supports the 1st-generation Apple Pencil so you can more easily take notes and doodle on the iPad mini. It might be a bit small for some people’s liking, but this added Apple Pencil support makes the iPad mini a more viable option for students who want one device to read digital textbooks, take notes, compile study materials and the like.

But the display also feeds into our biggest complaint about the iPad mini — its outdated design. The bezels surrounding the screen are chunky in comparison to those on the newest iPad Pros and the nearly nonexistent ones on the newest iPhones. However, some may like this design choice because it allowed Apple to keep its old-school Home button with TouchID sensor. Tired design aside, the iPad mini remains the best option for those that want a compact tablet.

