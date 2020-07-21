Apple's iPad mini is on sale for $350 at Amazon

The base WiFi model with 64GB of storage costs $350, but the upgraded model with 256GB of storage is also on sale for $500. Either model is a good purchase if you need the most compact tablet that Apple offers, and the model with more storage is best for those who plan to use their iPad to store large libraries of photos, videos, e-books and audiobooks.

Apple updated the iPad mini last year, and the new additions only reinforced its title as the best small tablet you can get. It earned a score of 85 from us for its solid performance, improved 7.9-inch display and support for the 1st-generation Apple Pencil. The iPad mini 5 runs on Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, so you’re essentially getting the same level of power found in the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR. Multitasking on the iPad mini is a breeze and its 10 to 11 hours of battery life mean that you’ll get a lot of use out of it before needing to charge up.

The most frustrating thing about the iPad mini is its dated design — those bezels are huge compared to the ones you’ll find on the new iPhones and iPad Pros, and it continues to support TouchID rather than FaceID (which, depending on your preference, might be a good thing). It also has just a standard 8-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. They’ll come in handy if you need to snap a quick photo, but they’re much more basic when compared to the cameras in Apple’s newest phones and tablets. Regardless, those are small compromises to make for an excellent small tablet, now at an even better price.

