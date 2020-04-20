Apple's latest iPad mini drops to an all-time low at Best Buy

Best Buy has also discounted the 256GB model. It’s currently $100 off, making it $450. Once again, you can get all three colors for the reduced price. If you want cellular connectivity, those models are discounted as well, with the 64GB and 256GB models presently priced at $460 and $580, respectively.

If you feel like a device the size of the iPad mini fits into your life, it’s one of the best small-form tablets you can buy. Engadget’s Chris Velazco gave the tablet a score of 85 when he reviewed it. With Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset inside, the iPad mini is plenty fast. The addition of the company’s True Tone tech and wider color gamut support also means the new model features a better display than its predecessors — even if those ample bezels make it look dated. Thankfully, the new model also adds Apple Pencil support. That said, support is limited to the first-generation model, so you can’t magnetically attach the stylus to the mini and charging can be on the awkward side. It also only comes with a slow 12W charger. As mentioned, the iPad mini won’t make sense for everyone, but at $330 it’s even easier to recommend to those who like its form factor.