Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

They're no longer included in the box in any other country.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
339 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple's iPhone 12 comes with AirPods in France
Apple

Apple announced on Tuesday that it will ship the new iPhone 12 models without EarPods or a power adapter, as a way to prevent the accessories from ending up in landfills. In France, however, the new devices will have earphones in the coffret, likely thanks to a quirk of local laws, as spotted by MacRumors.

As MacRumors noted, French law now requires that smartphones be bundled with “hands-free kits” or a “headset” in order to protect children age 14 and younger from electromagnetic radiation. That’s because the government doesn’t believe that health effects of long-term radiation exposure from smartphones is settled science, particularly with children, according to a summary of the law. User manuals and packaging, along with any ads, must also recommend the use of a hands-free kit, or risk a 75,000 euro ($87,000) fine.

Any object containing radio equipment cannot be distributed for payment or free of charge without a wired, solid and reliable headset. User manuals and packaging for mobile phone devices must contain clear and visible information prompting the use of a wired headset.

Fear of the effects of radiation have affected smartphone use in other ways in France, too. The nation has seen protests in various cities against 5G, with some elected officials calling for delays in its deployment over health concerns and landscape blight.

Apple, meanwhile, says that shipping iPhones without EarPods reduces carbon emissions, rare-earth mining and e-waste. The iPhone 12 also ships in a thinner box, so Apple said it can fit 70 percent more devices onto a single pallet. If you do need a pair, it has lowered the price with a Lightning connector from $29 to $19.

In this article: France, iPhone 12, EarPods, electromagnetic fields, radiation, environment, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
339 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

iPhone 12 comes with free EarPods in France thanks to radiation laws

View
The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

The first iPhone 12 hands-on happened on 'Good Morning America'

View
Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

Microsoft's new Xbox UI is already available on Xbox One

View
Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

Virgin Galactic prepares for its first spaceflight from Spaceport America

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr